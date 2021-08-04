Meridian Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,870 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 0.9% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $4,090,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,183 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $96,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Tesla by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Tesla by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $11.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $721.20. 387,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,818,266. The stock has a market cap of $714.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 369.83, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.00 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $644.66.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total transaction of $1,065,753.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,705,154.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total transaction of $530,810.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,425 shares of company stock worth $16,178,254. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $657.62 price objective (down from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $730.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $572.98.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

