Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,838 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,593 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Meta Financial Group worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CASH. Platt Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Meta Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 274.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 317,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,381,000 after acquiring an additional 232,600 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,901,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,909 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after acquiring an additional 78,391 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CASH. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Meta Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH opened at $49.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.74 and a 1 year high of $54.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.81.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 25.19%. Research analysts expect that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.23%.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

