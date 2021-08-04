Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Shares of Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 3.20 and last traded at 3.27. 8,428,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 15,978,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at 3.36.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 9.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.55 million, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.76.

Get Meta Materials alerts:

In other Meta Materials news, Director Alexandre Zyngier sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of 7.00, for a total value of 4,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael James Graves sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.08, for a total transaction of 1,524,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,693 shares in the company, valued at 1,878,040.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Materials by 139.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 958,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 557,324 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $796,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Meta Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $627,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Meta Materials by 1,047.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 196,734 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Materials by 248.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 193,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 138,050 shares during the period. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT)

Meta Materials Inc, a smart materials and photonics company, invents, designs, develops, and manufactures various functional materials and nanocomposites. The company's products include metaAIR, a laser glare protection eyewear; NANOWEB, a revolutionary transparent conductive film; and holoOPTIX, a holographic optical component.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.