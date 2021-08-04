Meter Governance One Day Trading Volume Reaches $119,655.00 (MTRG)

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $4.39 million and approximately $119,655.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for $1.89 or 0.00004755 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000054 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000085 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io . Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Meter Governance Coin Trading

