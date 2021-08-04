MetLife (NYSE:MET) to Repurchase $3.00 billion in Shares

MetLife (NYSE:MET) announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Shares of NYSE MET traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.13. 4,911,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,206,965. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.45, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30. MetLife has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.65.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. MetLife’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts predict that MetLife will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.

MET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. MetLife currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.43.

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

