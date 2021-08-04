Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target Raised to C$66.00

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its target price raised by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$61.00 to C$66.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.18% from the company’s current price.

MRU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Metro from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Metro from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Metro from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Metro to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$59.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Metro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$65.89.

TSE:MRU traded up C$0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$65.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,847. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$60.13. Metro has a 1 year low of C$52.63 and a 1 year high of C$66.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

