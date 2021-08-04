Metronome (MET) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $82,918.00

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Over the last seven days, Metronome has traded up 12% against the US dollar. Metronome has a total market cap of $42.43 million and $82,918.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metronome coin can currently be purchased for about $3.54 or 0.00008896 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00048629 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00100570 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.63 or 0.00142306 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,898.65 or 1.00264949 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.38 or 0.00845313 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,272,191 coins and its circulating supply is 11,985,817 coins. The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

