Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Sets New 12-Month High at $72.93

Shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $72.93 and last traded at $72.20, with a volume of 40791 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.19.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.
The company has a market capitalization of $602.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
In other news, CFO Greg Sigrist acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.35 per share, with a total value of $98,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nick Rosenberg sold 1,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $64,470.75. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 75.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 13,627 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Metropolitan Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,394,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 100.8% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 20,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 10,525 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 17.2% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 425,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,415,000 after acquiring an additional 62,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 23.4% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 41,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.
About Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB)
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.
