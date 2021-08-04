Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Sets New 12-Month High at $72.93

Shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $72.93 and last traded at $72.20, with a volume of 40791 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

The company has a market capitalization of $602.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 28.29%. Equities research analysts predict that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Greg Sigrist acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.35 per share, with a total value of $98,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nick Rosenberg sold 1,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $64,470.75. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 75.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 13,627 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Metropolitan Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,394,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 100.8% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 20,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 10,525 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 17.2% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 425,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,415,000 after acquiring an additional 62,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 23.4% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 41,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

About Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB)

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

