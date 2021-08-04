Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) CFO Shawn Vadala Sells 1,035 Shares

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,483.00, for a total value of $1,534,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shawn Vadala also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

On Wednesday, May 12th, Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total value of $1,243,000.00.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock traded up $23.66 on Wednesday, reaching $1,520.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,302. The company has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,383.68. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $913.69 and a 52 week high of $1,519.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,195.71.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 146.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 780 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $151,684,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 134,577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $153,375,000 after buying an additional 11,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.