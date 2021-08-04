Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Director Thomas P. Salice Sells 10,000 Shares

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Director Thomas P. Salice sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,483.05, for a total value of $14,830,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:MTD traded up $23.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,520.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,302. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $913.69 and a 12 month high of $1,519.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,383.68. The stock has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a PE ratio of 50.69, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,195.71.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 42.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,021 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,597 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.0% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 17,778 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,628,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,853,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.