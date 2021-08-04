Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,521.40

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1,521.40 and last traded at $1,516.97, with a volume of 2135 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1,496.72.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MTD shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,195.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,383.68. The stock has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 10,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,483.05, for a total transaction of $14,830,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,035 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,483.00, for a total transaction of $1,534,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,270 shares of company stock valued at $34,490,580 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 22 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

