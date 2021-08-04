MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from MFS Charter Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
MFS Charter Income Trust stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.66. 75,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,622. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $9.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.69.
About MFS Charter Income Trust
