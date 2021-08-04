MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from MFS Charter Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

MFS Charter Income Trust stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.66. 75,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,622. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $9.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.69.

Get MFS Charter Income Trust alerts:

About MFS Charter Income Trust

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.