MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0271 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from MFS Government Markets Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
Shares of MGF remained flat at $$4.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 92,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,201. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.40. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $4.79.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust Company Profile
Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.