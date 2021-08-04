MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0271 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from MFS Government Markets Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Shares of MGF remained flat at $$4.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 92,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,201. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.40. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $4.79.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

