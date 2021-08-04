MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NYSE:CXE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.37. 3,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,600. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.33. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $5.53.

About MFS High Income Municipal Trust

MFS High Income Municipal Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to seek high current income exempt from federal income tax, but may also consider capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

