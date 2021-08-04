MFS High Yield Municipal Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:CMU)

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0165 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NYSE CMU traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.74. 44,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,954. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.73. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $4.84.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

