MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Increases Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0194 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from MFS Intermediate High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
Shares of CIF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.21. The stock had a trading volume of 52,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,411. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.16. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $3.40.
About MFS Intermediate High Income Fund
Featured Article: Management Fee
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.