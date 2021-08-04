MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Increases Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0194 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from MFS Intermediate High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Shares of CIF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.21. The stock had a trading volume of 52,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,411. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.16. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $3.40.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.

