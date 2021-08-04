MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.027 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from MFS Intermediate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.72. 216,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,924. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $3.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.71.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

