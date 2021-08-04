MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.027 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from MFS Intermediate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.72. 216,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,924. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $3.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.71.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile
