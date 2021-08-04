MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from MFS Multimarket Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
NYSE MMT traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.30. 102,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,836. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.29. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.62 and a 1-year high of $6.63.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile
Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.