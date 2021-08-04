MFS Municipal Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MFM)

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th.

MFM remained flat at $$7.27 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,151. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.19. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $7.42.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

