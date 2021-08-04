MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.0025 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.002.

MGM Resorts International has decreased its dividend payment by 64.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:MGM traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.27. The stock had a trading volume of 9,898,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,097,701. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.86. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $16.31 and a twelve month high of $45.34.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,750 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $161,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,007. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 20,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $880,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,888,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 52,850 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,575 over the last three months. 5.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MGM. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.92.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

