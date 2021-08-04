MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.900-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $570 million-$580 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $559.79 million.

MGPI traded up $7.37 on Wednesday, reaching $66.66. 3,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,528. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.90. MGP Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $34.43 and a fifty-two week high of $76.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.45.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $108.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.77 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MGPI. TheStreet upgraded MGP Ingredients from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGP Ingredients from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $224,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,114 shares in the company, valued at $83,382.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen J. Glaser sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $248,586.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,867 shares of company stock worth $990,215 over the last quarter. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

