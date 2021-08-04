MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Shares Gap Up to $59.29

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $59.29, but opened at $65.21. MGP Ingredients shares last traded at $67.43, with a volume of 1,488 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MGPI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MGP Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet raised MGP Ingredients from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 4.17.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $108.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.77 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,234 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $211,244.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stephen J. Glaser sold 3,900 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $248,586.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,867 shares of company stock valued at $990,215. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the first quarter worth about $1,366,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth about $2,108,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 63.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the first quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 988.2% in the first quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,660,000 after purchasing an additional 117,600 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

