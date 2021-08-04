MIB Coin Market Capitalization Tops $278,310.54 (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 4th. During the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. MIB Coin has a total market capitalization of $278,310.54 and approximately $4.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MIB Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00028923 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00029498 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000043 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000048 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About MIB Coin

MIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 422,233,201 coins and its circulating supply is 144,931,273 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

