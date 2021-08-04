Michael Mcnamara Sells 364 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) insider Michael Mcnamara sold 364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.22, for a total transaction of $43,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of VICR stock traded up $1.01 on Wednesday, reaching $119.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,340. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 103.40 and a beta of 0.68. Vicor Co. has a one year low of $73.71 and a one year high of $119.63.

Get Vicor alerts:

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $95.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 million. Vicor had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Vicor in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VICR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Vicor by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,956 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vicor by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,217 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,562,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Vicor by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vicor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $827,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

About Vicor

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.