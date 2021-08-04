Michael Robert Miller Sells 1,500 Shares of LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Stock

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) EVP Michael Robert Miller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $25,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ LCNB traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.16. The stock had a trading volume of 172 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,439. LCNB Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.57 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.86.

Get LCNB alerts:

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.20 million. LCNB had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 8.57%. On average, research analysts predict that LCNB Corp. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of LCNB by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 317,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,564,000 after buying an additional 33,634 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of LCNB in the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of LCNB in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LCNB by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,397,000 after buying an additional 10,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LCNB by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 7,011 shares during the last quarter. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, small business administration, and residential mortgage loans.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for LCNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.