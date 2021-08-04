Michael T. Pykosz Sells 50,000 Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total transaction of $3,201,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE OSH traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.25. 969,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,354,615. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion and a PE ratio of -0.87. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.11 and a 52-week high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.40 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 24.18% and a negative return on equity of 60.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OSH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oak Street Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 255.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

