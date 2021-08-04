Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Receives “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $200.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $195.00. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.71.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $146.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.65. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $95.53 and a fifty-two week high of $166.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Microchip Technology’s stock is set to split on the morning of Tuesday, September 21st. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 21st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 21st.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.07. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $175,787.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total transaction of $385,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,192 shares of company stock worth $930,015. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dodge & Cox purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $827,774,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 2,959.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,073,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $623,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,809,422 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $15,124,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Microchip Technology by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,930,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,783,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth $359,336,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

