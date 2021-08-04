Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the semiconductor manufacturer on Monday, October 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $1.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,131,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,960,400. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.62. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $677,031.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,235.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $621,138.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,376,869. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 183,172 shares of company stock valued at $14,669,609. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Micron Technology stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.61.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.