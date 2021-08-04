Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Purchased by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 429.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,852 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,292 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 98.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 4,133.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,498,101.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,965,831.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $397,025.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,488,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,172 shares of company stock valued at $14,669,609 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MU. KeyCorp upped their target price on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Summit Insights lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.61.

Shares of MU traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,744,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,960,400. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The company has a market capitalization of $92.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

