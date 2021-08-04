Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s 3rd Largest Position

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,053 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 3.8% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $50,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 19.2% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $287.12 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $196.25 and a 52-week high of $290.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $269.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.26.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

