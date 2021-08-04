Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,901 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.1% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $27,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT opened at $287.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.25 and a fifty-two week high of $290.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Fundamental Research upped their target price on Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.26.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.