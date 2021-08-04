MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Director Sells $647,270.00 in Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.27, for a total transaction of $647,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of MicroStrategy stock traded up $45.87 on Wednesday, reaching $670.93. The stock had a trading volume of 990,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,023. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $575.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 1.44. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $122.15 and a fifty-two week high of $1,315.00.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 57.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About MicroStrategy
MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.
