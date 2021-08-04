MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Director Sells $647,270.00 in Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.27, for a total transaction of $647,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of MicroStrategy stock traded up $45.87 on Wednesday, reaching $670.93. The stock had a trading volume of 990,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,023. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $575.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 1.44. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $122.15 and a fifty-two week high of $1,315.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 57.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSTR. William Blair started coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. dropped their price objective on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $482.67.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

