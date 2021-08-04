MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Up 7.7%

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)’s share price shot up 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $674.18 and last traded at $673.16. 26,417 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 787,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $625.06.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSTR. cut their price objective on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research increased their target price on MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on MicroStrategy from $920.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MicroStrategy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $482.67.

The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $572.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 57.53% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

