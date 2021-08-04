MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) Research Coverage Started at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MICT opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.14. MICT has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45.

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.94 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Darren Mercer bought 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $8,460,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,460,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of MICT in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MICT in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of MICT by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 11,605 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MICT in the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of MICT in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. 8.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MICT

MICT, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells mobile computing devices and software for fleet operators and field workforces. It also engages in the provision of online brokerage services for equities trading and the sale of insurance products through a proprietary trading technology platform.

