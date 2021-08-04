Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $160.42.
MAA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Securities raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th.
In other news, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total value of $687,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,786 shares in the company, valued at $10,790,401.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $1,603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,396 shares in the company, valued at $10,003,950.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,252,540. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE MAA traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $191.69. 5,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,306. The stock has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.39, a P/E/G ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $110.53 and a 52-week high of $196.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $174.92.
Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 6.66%. Analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 63.76%.
About Mid-America Apartment Communities
Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.
Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume
Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.