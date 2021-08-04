Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $160.42.

MAA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Securities raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

In other news, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total value of $687,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,786 shares in the company, valued at $10,790,401.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $1,603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,396 shares in the company, valued at $10,003,950.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,252,540. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 13.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.9% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Campion Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at $1,366,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at $1,689,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAA traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $191.69. 5,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,306. The stock has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.39, a P/E/G ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $110.53 and a 52-week high of $196.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $174.92.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 6.66%. Analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 63.76%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.