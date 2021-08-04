Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.620-$1.740 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.650-$6.850 EPS.

NYSE:MAA opened at $191.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $110.53 and a 52-week high of $196.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $174.92.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 23.81%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.76%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Colliers Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $160.42.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $961,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,886,230.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total value of $687,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,786 shares in the company, valued at $10,790,401.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,252,540 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.