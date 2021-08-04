Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.650-$6.850 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.620-$1.740 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on MAA. Truist raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reissued a hold rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $160.42.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $191.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.92. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $110.53 and a 12 month high of $196.44. The firm has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.69.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 6.66%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.76%.

In other news, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total transaction of $687,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,790,401.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $961,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,886,230.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,252,540 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.