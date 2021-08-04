Mike Rose Purchases 5,000 Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$33.73 per share, with a total value of C$168,664.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,821,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$297,558,985.30.

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

On Monday, June 28th, Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$32.86 per share, with a total value of C$82,142.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$31.64 per share, with a total value of C$79,100.00.

TSE:TOU traded down C$0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$33.53. 1,194,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,367,594. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$32.96. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a twelve month low of C$14.47 and a twelve month high of C$36.18. The company has a market cap of C$10.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$950.59 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 3.4214796 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.76%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TOU. Raymond James upped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$44.00 to C$44.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$44.00 price objective on Tourmaline Oil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$37.50 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$44.31.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.