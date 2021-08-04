Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 267,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,960 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.90% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 15,961 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 320.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 156,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 119,561 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 52,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 467,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 17,640 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Milestone Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIST opened at $5.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $161.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 3.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.66. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.09 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts expect that Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. It is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as in the Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate, and other cardiovascular indications.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST).

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.