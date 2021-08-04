Millennium Management LLC Has $6.88 Million Position in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) by 256.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 495,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 356,103 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.13% of Nikola worth $6,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKLA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nikola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,013,000. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in Nikola by 702.7% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,660,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457,471 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nikola during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,169,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in Nikola by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,247,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,820 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Nikola during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,337,000. 15.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nikola alerts:

In related news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 16,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $287,640.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 520,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,806,867.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NKLA stock opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 0.69. Nikola Co. has a 52 week low of $9.37 and a 52 week high of $54.56. The company has a current ratio of 11.33, a quick ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.60.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.27. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Nikola from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Nikola from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Nikola from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

About Nikola

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.