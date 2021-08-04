Millennium Management LLC Sells 148,920 Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) by 58.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,920 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Bally’s worth $6,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BALY. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Bally’s in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Bally’s in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Bally’s by 194.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Bally’s in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bally’s in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. 68.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BALY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bally’s in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.60.

Shares of Bally’s stock opened at $47.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 246.35 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.15. Bally’s Co. has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $75.92.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.56 million. Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bally’s Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

