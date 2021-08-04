Millennium Management LLC Takes Position in MCAP Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MACQU)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in MCAP Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MACQU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 690,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,871,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MACQU. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MCAP Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Ampfield Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MCAP Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MCAP Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of MCAP Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,990,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MCAP Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,267,000.

Shares of MACQU stock opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. MCAP Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $10.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.01.

MCAP Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

