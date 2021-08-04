Milton C. Ault III Acquires 10,000 Shares of Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Stock

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Chairman Milton C. Ault III bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.39 per share, for a total transaction of $23,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 2,043 shares in the company, valued at $4,882.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Milton C. Ault III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, Milton C. Ault III bought 500 shares of Ault Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,350.00.

Shares of Ault Global stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,459,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,169,761. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.47. Ault Global Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94.

Ault Global (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.25 million for the quarter. Ault Global had a negative net margin of 76.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Ault Global by 222.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 105,875 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ault Global by 157.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 91,437 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Ault Global in the 1st quarter valued at $409,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Ault Global by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 59,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Ault Global by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 18,936 shares during the period. 5.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ault Global Company Profile

Ault Global Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the military/aerospace, medical, and industrial-telecommunication industries in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers.

