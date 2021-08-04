MimbleWimbleCoin Trading Up 1.1% Over Last 7 Days (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.32 or 0.00013469 BTC on popular exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market cap of $57.28 million and approximately $201,199.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.78 or 0.00409408 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $457.90 or 0.01158819 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 69.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000245 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,761,879 coins. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

