Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) shares traded down 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 2.95 and last traded at 3.00. 4,426,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 6,583,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at 3.07.
Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 3.39.
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNMD)
Mind Medicine (MindMed), Inc operates as a neuro-pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and deploys psychedelic medicines to improve health, promote wellness and alleviate suffering. The firm develops a non-hallucinogenic version of the psychedelic ibogaine. The company was founded by Stephen L.
