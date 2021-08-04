Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $452.63 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) will post $452.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $434.38 million and the highest is $472.50 million. Minerals Technologies reported sales of $388.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full year sales of $1.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Minerals Technologies.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.75.

MTX opened at $79.06 on Wednesday. Minerals Technologies has a 12-month low of $46.49 and a 12-month high of $88.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 5.01%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 355,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,804,000 after purchasing an additional 22,904 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,070,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,557,000 after acquiring an additional 272,907 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $694,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 785,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,187,000 after acquiring an additional 108,331 shares in the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Minerals Technologies (MTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.