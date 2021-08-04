Minereum (MNE) Hits 1-Day Volume of $36,108.00

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded up 39.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. In the last seven days, Minereum has traded up 53.3% against the dollar. One Minereum coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000425 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Minereum has a total market cap of $2.16 million and approximately $36,108.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00060877 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002672 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00015397 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.28 or 0.00905092 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00044050 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00095330 BTC.

About Minereum

Minereum (MNE) is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 12,900,636 coins. The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com . Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Minereum Coin Trading

