Mint Club (MINT) Price Tops $0.0000

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 4th. One Mint Club coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mint Club has a total market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $11,602.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mint Club has traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mint Club alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00058498 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 45.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00010650 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000389 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000752 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 35.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000103 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Mint Club

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 920,363,840,000 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Mint Club

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mint Club should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mint Club using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mint Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mint Club and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.