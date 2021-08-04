MintMe.com Coin Trading 1% Lower This Week (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. During the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a total market cap of $438,327.54 and approximately $306.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,364.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,702.45 or 0.06865221 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $541.44 or 0.01375451 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $140.79 or 0.00357668 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.14 or 0.00129911 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $248.29 or 0.00630737 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.17 or 0.00353551 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $116.65 or 0.00296325 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

