Mirror Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $241.53 Million (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. Mirror Protocol has a market capitalization of $241.53 million and approximately $18.35 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $3.11 or 0.00007975 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded up 7.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

